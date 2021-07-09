North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality issues lake advisories

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for 16 lakes, including Sweet Briar Lake in Morton County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

A list of the affected lakes can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS.

