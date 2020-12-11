North Dakota's census count expected in spring 2021

The official count of North Dakota’s population is expected to be released next spring after census efforts wrapped up this fall.

The 2010 census put the state’s population at 672,591, a figure used to determine how much federal money has flowed to the state and local communities over the past decade for everything from Medicaid to highway construction.

State officials expect North Dakota’s population has grown considerably since then despite some out-migration this year amid the oil downturn. The latest census estimate, which is not an official count, put it at 762,000 in 2019.

The U.S. Census Bureau is working through the data collected this year and is poised to send the official count to President Donald Trump by the end of 2020. The count is supposed to be released to states by April 1, 2021, at which point the data would become public.

It’s possible those dates could change pending the outcome of litigation concerning the census, said Kevin Iverson, manager of the North Dakota Census Office. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on the Trump administration’s effort to leave immigrants living in the country illegally out of the count that’s used to draw new congressional districts.