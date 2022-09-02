North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association recognizes Susan Keller

The North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association presented the 2022 Veterinarian of the Year Award to Dr. Susan Keller of rural Mandan at its annual meeting held Aug. 14-16 in Mandan.

This prestigious award was established in 1975 in order to recognize the time and efforts by its members, above and beyond that of normal participation in the association for the good of the association, their profession and community.

Keller was appointed deputy state veterinarian in 1997 and state veterinarian in 2014. She served in the North Dakota's State Veterinarian office for nearly 25 years. She effectively and firmly carried out her role as state veterinarian with empathy, compassion and understanding, retiring from her position in 2021. She has returned to the family's ranch full time providing veterinary services and performing management duties.

She received her doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University in 1985.