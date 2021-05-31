North Dakota Veterans Cemetery sees 250 family burials under new benefit

The burial plot, opening and closing of the grave, and the headstone are free of charge for veterans, their spouses and eligible dependents, cemetery Director Pam Helbling-Schafer said. Caskets, urns and vaults are families' responsibility, to be purchased through a funeral home.

Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory owner Mike Nathe said an average casket burial in Bismarck-Mandan costs about $800-$1,000 to dig and close a grave, as well as $1,000 for the burial plot. Grave space costs the same for a cremation burial, but two urns can be interred in one grave, which costs $400-$600 to dig and close.

Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, who is a U.S. Army veteran, brought the bill for the family benefit after previous, unsuccessful attempts. He said military service is hard on families, and the previous $550 burial fee for spouses and dependents "wasn't right."

"It's really hard on them because they don't know what to expect every day during the time that you're serving overseas in a war zone," Marcellais said.

He was stationed in Qui Nhon, Vietnam, as a communication specialist from 1968-69, away from his newlywed wife. He also spent 1½ years at Fort Hood, Texas, before he was discharged in 1971.