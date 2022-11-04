North Dakota turns 133 years old

Wednesday was North Dakota’s 133rd birthday.

President Benjamin Harrison signed papers admitting North Dakota and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states in the union on Nov. 2, 1889. Legend says Harrison shuffled the statehood papers before signing them.

The two states initially were part of the Dakota Territory created in 1861, which also included much of the present-day states of Montana and Wyoming.

Juveniles arrested in smoke shop burglary

Mandan police arrested two juveniles in connection with a Saturday break-in at a Memorial Highway smoke shop.

The boys, ages 15 and 13, are charged with burglary, according to the police department.

A 14-year-old girl is charged with possession of stolen property. Police early Saturday responded to a call of a burglary at Moe’s Smoke Shop. A glass door had been shattered by a rock and many vaping products were missing. Video showed two people were involved, police said.

The two boys were identified shortly after the burglary. They were arrested Tuesday when police executed a search warrant at a Mandan home. Some of the stolen items were recovered, and the 38-year-old mother of the teens was arrested on drug charges, police said.

FFA members participate in national convention

Four Mandan FFA members and students placed eighth at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week.

Team members Adam Gress, Alexis Ritzman, Medora Ellingson and Paige Friedt will attend the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia in January 2023.

Gress also placed fifth individually at the convention.

The team developed a new food product that was shelf-stable ready to eat food called My Thai-m, a microwaveable noodle dish marketable to the younger community. They also developed the packaging, factory layout with quality control information, nutritional information, a marketing plan, cost analysis and accounting for food safety.

Mandan wins award for Main Street

Mandan has been recognized with a Main Street Excellence Award at the 2022 Main Street North Dakota Summit held Oct. 26.

This award in the communities with a population greater than 5,000 category recognized Mandan’s Main Street for creating a vibrant and engaging environment by focusing on downtown revitalization.

“North Dakota is a state full of opportunity and active community partnerships,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are grateful for all the communities that have invested in the ideals of the Main Street Initiative to help us garner even more opportunity for our residents and businesses.”

The Governor’s Main Street Awards are a collaboration of the governor’s office and the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Glen Ullin gets federal money for electric school bus

The Glen Ullin school district in western North Dakota is getting $395,000 in federal funding to buy an electric-powered school bus.

The money is through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Two eastern North Dakota school districts also are getting money — Mapleton is getting $395,000 for one bus and Enderlin nearly $1.6 million for four buses.

“These zero-emission electric buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate exposure to harmful pollutants such as soot, fine particulates and nitrogen oxides,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said in a statement. EPA is doling out $913 million nationwide for 2,463 buses, most of which will be electric.

Election has 10 newspaper contests

Voters in 10 North Dakota counties will be deciding contested races for official county newspaper in the Nov. 8 general election. Those races are in Barnes, Dunn, McHenry, McIntosh, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Slope, Traill and Ward counties.

Two counties — Dunn and Slope — have no newspapers, so papers in neighboring counties are competing. The Killdeer-based Dunn County Herald closed in 2019; the neighboring Beulah Beacon took over as the county’s official newspaper.

With the title of official newspaper comes revenue to print a county’s legal notices, including meeting proceedings.

For example, Ward County last year spent about $12,000 on publications, according to Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

The term of official status is for four years, beginning the first Monday in January. The Bismarck Tribune and the Mandan News are running unopposed for official newspaper in Burleigh County and Morton County, respectively.

— Staff reports