North Dakota taxable sales, purchases rose 9.2% in 2021

North Dakota's taxable sales and purchases last year rose nearly $2 billion over 2020, the year the coronavirus pandemic began and caused severe disruptions to society.

The state Tax Office on Tuesday reported $20.3 billion in taxable sales and purchases in 2021, a 9.2% increase from 2020's $18.6 billion.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said the increase "demonstrates continued economic recovery and a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels."

“After a year of significant decline in 2020, it’s encouraging to see the North Dakota economy regain its footing this past year," he said in a statement.

Thirteen of 15 major industry sectors reported increases from 2020.

Transportation and warehousing rose 43.4%; arts, entertainment and recreation gained 38.7%; and retail trade rose 12.7%.

Kroshus said the 13 sectors' increases are "a testament to the strength of our state's diversified economy.

“In the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, most industry sectors were noticeably increasing, instead of contracting," he said.

Bismarck's taxable sales and purchases increased 9.9% last year, to $1.66 billion; Mandan's rose 5% to $292.8 million.

The data can be viewed at tax.nd.gov/data.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0