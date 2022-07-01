North Dakota taxable sales and purchases up in first quarter

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 were up 13.2% compared to the first three months of 2021, with all industry sectors seeing an increase.

Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March totaled $4.7 billion, according to state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

“It’s encouraging to see continued growth in taxable sales and purchases for the beginning of 2022, a reflection of buying activity by consumers and businesses across the state,” he said. “This is the fourth quarter in a row that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases, since the decline due to the (coronavirus) pandemic.”

All of the 15 major industry sectors reported increases over the first quarter of 2021. The mining and oil extraction sector rose 37%, and the wholesale trade sector was up 27.5%.

“It is rare to see an increase in every major industry sector,” Kroshus said. “With all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction -- demonstrating the underlying strength of North Dakota’s well-rounded economy.”

Bismarck didn't enjoy in the growth -- first quarter taxable sales and purchases for the capital city were down half a percent from 2021. Grand Forks also saw a decrease, of 1.6%. Fargo had an increase of 1.6%, and Minot a rise of 2.4%. Mandan saw an increase of 3.7%.

Some oil patch communities fared far better -- Tioga saw an increase of nearly 50%, and Stanley a rise of more than 60%.

Counties with the highest percentage increases were Williams at 32.1% and Renville at 34.5%. Morton County had an increase of 5.1%, while Burleigh County experienced a decrease of 0.4%.

For complete data, go to www.tax.nd.gov/data.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0