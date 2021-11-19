North Dakota tax commissioner to resign after alcohol incident; will leave office Jan. 3

Previous incidents

Court documents show Rauschenberger pleaded guilty three months ago in Bismarck Municipal Court to having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and paid a $100 fine. The police citation shows the incident happened at 1:22 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, on East Main Avenue downtown.

A police report filed by Officer Joseph Gebhardt said Rauschenberger was passed out behind the wheel of his car outside Blarney Stone. Gebhardt said he found no keys either on Rauschenberger or in the vehicle, but he did find two open containers.

"Ryan's level of intoxication posed a threat to his own safety," Gebhardt wrote. "I subsequently transported him to Sanford where he was placed for detox."