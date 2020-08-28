North Dakota Supreme Court orders Measure 3 removed from ballot

"Embedding a statute into the Constitution, which by definition is a law inferior to the Constitution and subject to change by normal legislative procedure, would threaten the sanctity of our fundamental law," justices said in their ruling.

The court did not address the petition's disputed title.

Jaeger, North Dakota's top election official, said his office will abide by the ruling. Lawyers of the attorney general's office representing Jaeger had asked the court to permit the measure's placement on the ballot, citing nothing irregular in the secretary's review.

"The court made its decision, and it will not go on the ballot," Jaeger told the Tribune.

North Dakota Voters First expressed disappointment in the court's ruling.

"There can be little doubt that Measure 3 was a threat to political insiders and career politicians in North Dakota. The proof is in the way they banded together in a coordinated and unprecedented effort to ensure North Dakota voters never had the chance to cast their ballot," Chairwoman Carol Sawicki said in a statement.