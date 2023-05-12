North Dakota's largest rancher organization has started building a new headquarters in Bismarck.

North Dakota Stockmen's Association members approved the project at their annual convention in 2015. The association bought the lot at 4520 Ottawa St. in September 2021. The site is north of Interstate 94 and a block west of U.S. Highway 83. Officials broke ground there last month on a $3 million project.

The Stockmen's Foundation is building the new industry headquarters with a lease-to-own agreement with the Stockmen's Association.

“It is exciting to see this project come together after all the work by so many in planning and vetting various sites,” said New Rockford rancher and Foundation President Jeff Schafer. “I cannot think of a greater compliment to our nearly 100-year-old organization than to have outgrown our current building."

The existing Stockmen's office is on South Second Street.

“The (new) headquarters building will be a tribute to those who have gone before us and the generations of North Dakota cattle producers yet to come,” said Association President Jason Leiseth, who ranches near Arnegard.

The facility will be about 10,000 square feet, and will include space for the first time for the Stockmen's law enforcement team and brand renewal staff. The building also will have ground-level storage, and a board room with an attached kitchen. The parking lot will facilitate those traveling with pickup trucks and trailers. The building should be ready in 8-12 months.

The Stockmen's has about 3,150 members.

“The NDSA’s strength lies in its members, whose unity and collaboration give the North Dakota cattle industry a stronger and more effective voice,” Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said.

For more information go to www.ndstockmen.org.