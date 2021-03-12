North Dakota State University offers gardening forums

North Dakota State University is offering The Spring Fever Garden Forums from 6:30-8:30 p.m. CST Monday evenings March 22 to April 12 online or at a NDSU Extension county office.

Topics for the free series of workshops will include how to grow roses, select maples, use ornamental grasses, grow a no-till garden, lengthen the growing season, select vegetable varieties, identify good bugs, get kids involved in gardening, and much more.

“This is a great opportunity for gardeners to expand their knowledge from the latest research from NDSU,” said Kelsey Deckert, NDSU Extension Horticulture Educator. “They can watch live presentations and ask any questions to presenters.”

The Burleigh County Office will host the event for Morton and Burleigh County residents. The office is located at 3715 E. Bismarck Expressway.

Registration is required for those participating at the office. Due to COVID-19, the class at the office is limited to 50 people and face masks are mandatory at this time.

For more information on the workshops, registration, and the free online connection to the forums, do an online search for NDSU Spring Fever Garden Forums or go directly to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever.

