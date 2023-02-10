Sheila (Shelly) Kuntz has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Extension assistant in Burleigh and Morton counties.

She works out of the Extension office in Burleigh County and works with Extension professionals, local agencies and organizations, and community members to provide nutrition, food safety and purchasing education to limited income households.

“My passion is to help others in need,” Kuntz says. “I look forward to working with limited income youth, adults and families to help educate the community on a variety of food and nutrition topics.”

Kuntz started Jan. 23. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education from North Dakota State University. She previously worked as a health, family and consumer science teacher at Horizon Middle School in Bismarck and at Loveland High School, Loveland, Colorado.

“Through her experience as a family and consumer science teacher, she has taught many classes related to food, nutrition and safety,” says Dena Kemmet, NDSU Extension’s central district director. “Her work experience demonstrates her ability to be a leader, organize and develop curriculum, plan outreach events, work with budgets and collaborate with colleagues.”

Kuntz can be reached at 701-667-3340 or shelly.kuntz.1@ndsu.edu.