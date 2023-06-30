Laurie Eisenbeis has joined North Dakota State University Extension as an administrative assistant in Morton County.

In this role, she will support the NDSU Extension agents in Morton County and assist with 4-H and other programs.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with youth and their families,” Eisenbeis said. “My heart has always been in agriculture, I am looking forward to meeting all the 4-H families, volunteers and supporters in Morton County.”

Before coming to NDSU Extension, Eisenbeis worked in sales, marketing and development. Prior to that, she worked in the pharmaceutical industry, education and senior living.

Eisenbeis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from NDSU and grew up on a grain/cattle operation in Streeter.

She can be reached at 701-667-3340 or laurie.eisenbeis@ndsu.edu.