Renae Bleth has joined North Dakota State University Extension as an administrative assistant in Morton County.

In this role, she will support the NDSU Extension agents in Morton County and assist with 4-H youth development, family and community wellness programs, the pesticide program and the parent and family resource center.

“I am very excited to join the NDSU Extension team,” Bleth said. “I cannot wait to get to know everyone.”

Bleth earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice and applied science from Bismarck State College. She earned a Peace Officer License from North Dakota Lake Region Peace Officer Academy in Devils Lake.

Before coming to NDSU Extension, Bleth worked for the Morton County Sheriff Department for 20 years.

Bleth and her family enjoy camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Bleth and her family also own and operate a wedding decorating and catering business.

She can be reached at 701-667-3340 or renae.bleth@ndsu.edu.