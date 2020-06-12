North Dakota State University Extension offers financial education classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota State University Extension offices in Burleigh and Morton counties are partnering on a virtual workshop to help people and families facing financial problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Your Money, Your Goals” workshops aim to help people set and achieve goals, and build money management skills.

“The curriculum is designed not only to help you learn about various financial topics, but also focuses on financial empowerment which builds confidence, helping you effectively use your financial knowledge, skills, and resources to reach your goals,” organizers said.

Four Tuesday sessions are offered:

June 23 -- Behind on Bills

June 30 -- Setting Goals

July 7 -- Getting Through the Month

July 14 -- Dealing with Debt

The sessions are from 3-4 p.m. through Microsoft Teams. Register by June 17 to get a packet of materials prior to the first session. To register go to www.tinyurl.com/YourMoneyYourGoals2020.

More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y7s3gtve.

People also can contact Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske, Extension agent in Burleigh County, at 701-221-6865; or Vanessa Hoines, Extension agent in Morton County, at 701-667-3340.

Vanessa Hoines is an extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science education and food and nutrition and a master’s degree in child development and family science.

