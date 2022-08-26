North Dakota State University Extension adds Morton County agent

Courtney Hoikkala has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the family and community wellness agent in Morton County.
Hoikkala will work to build economically viable communities, renew civic engagement, enhance community decision-making and develop leaders to serve on local boards, councils and committees. She will also deliver programming on nutrition, health and wellness, human development and family finance and 4-H youth development.
Hoikkala recently served as the family and community wellness Extension agent in McClean County. Prior to that, she worked with the VA Medical Center in Fargo as a dietetic technician and a whole health partner. She also worked at Sanford Health in Bismarck as a patient service specialist. She earned bachelor’s degrees in dietetics from Concordia College and healthcare management from Rasmussen University.