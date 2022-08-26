North Dakota State University Extension adds Morton County agent

Hoikkala will work to build economically viable communities, renew civic engagement, enhance community decision-making and develop leaders to serve on local boards, councils and committees. She will also deliver programming on nutrition, health and wellness, human development and family finance and 4-H youth development.

Hoikkala recently served as the family and community wellness Extension agent in McClean County. Prior to that, she worked with the VA Medical Center in Fargo as a dietetic technician and a whole health partner. She also worked at Sanford Health in Bismarck as a patient service specialist. She earned bachelor’s degrees in dietetics from Concordia College and healthcare management from Rasmussen University.