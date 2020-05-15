North Dakota State Fair canceled due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This summer's North Dakota State Fair has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, eliminating an annual tradition for hundreds of thousands of people and cutting tens of millions of dollars from the economy of North Dakota's fourth-largest city.

"This decision is in the best interest for all involved," fair officials said in a statement Monday. "It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic, and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair."

The fair is the largest annual event in the state, attracting about 300,000 people each year to the State Fairgrounds in Minot. It began in 1922. A new grandstand was built in 2010.

"Our situation is different in that thousands of people come to the fair to be together with friends and family," the fair's statement said. "We want to continue this tradition that we are a meeting place to get together."

The fair has been canceled one other time since becoming the official state fair in 1966. It was called off in 2011 due to Souris River flooding that swamped part of Minot and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people.