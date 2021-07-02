North Dakota spring pheasant count similar to last year, but drought is big unknown

North Dakota’s spring pheasant population estimate is up 3% from last year, but drought this summer could cut into hunting prospects in the fall.
“The statewide number might be a bit misleading since we are notably down in the southwest, while most of the state benefited from good reproduction in 2020 and a mild winter,” said R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist with the state Game and Fish Department.
Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers drive specified 20-mile routes, stop at predetermined intervals and count the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a 2-minute period.
The number of roosters heard crowing this spring was up in the northwest and southeast regions of North Dakota, and also in the northeast, which is not a primary region for pheasants. But in the southwest -- generally considered the state's main pheasant hunting region -- the survey count was 18.4 crows per stop, down from 19.6 in 2020.
Drought is causing delayed growth in nesting cover, brood-rearing cover and croplands across the state, according to Gross. Extended drought could prevent insect hatches, reducing food available to chicks.
“We are hopeful that the latest rain events will foster insect production to bolster pheasant chick foraging,” Gross said.
The Game and Fish Department's summer brood survey is generally a better indicator of what pheasant hunters can expect in the fall. That work typically begins in late July and wraps up in September.
This year’s regular pheasant season begins Oct 9. Pheasant hunters spend tens of millions of dollars on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism.