North Dakota spring pheasant count similar to last year, but drought is big unknown

North Dakota’s spring pheasant population estimate is up 3% from last year, but drought this summer could cut into hunting prospects in the fall.

“The statewide number might be a bit misleading since we are notably down in the southwest, while most of the state benefited from good reproduction in 2020 and a mild winter,” said R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist with the state Game and Fish Department.

Pheasant crowing counts are conducted each spring throughout North Dakota. Observers drive specified 20-mile routes, stop at predetermined intervals and count the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a 2-minute period.

The number of roosters heard crowing this spring was up in the northwest and southeast regions of North Dakota, and also in the northeast, which is not a primary region for pheasants. But in the southwest -- generally considered the state's main pheasant hunting region -- the survey count was 18.4 crows per stop, down from 19.6 in 2020.

Drought is causing delayed growth in nesting cover, brood-rearing cover and croplands across the state, according to Gross. Extended drought could prevent insect hatches, reducing food available to chicks.