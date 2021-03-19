North Dakota Senate looks to turn over new leaf on recreational marijuana

"There's a lot of thought that has to go into this," Lee said.

The bill mirrors much of the state's medical marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016. The bill also would restrict recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limit possession to 1 ounce, limit and track purchase amounts, limit use to private property and ban home growing.

The House last month passed the bill 56-38. House Bill 1501, which would tax recreational marijuana in North Dakota, passed the House 73-21, and had its Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, introduced House Bill 1201 to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana. The House passed the bill 58-36. Roers Jones has said she will ask the Senate to defeat the bill should Dockter's bill pass. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Roers Jones' bill last week and will soon send it out for a Senate vote, said Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

Voters in 2018 defeated a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, with 59% opposed. Efforts to put the question on the ballot failed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic inhibiting signature gathering.

Legalize ND Chairman David Owen said his group "unequivocally" supports the bill.