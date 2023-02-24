The North Dakota Senate gave unanimous approval Feb. 16 to a bill that aims to punish high-level drug dealers, including those tied to overdose deaths.

Senate Bill 2248 would make it a Class A felony to supply a drug to someone who dies or is severely injured as a result of consuming the drug. That level felony carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. The bill also requires law enforcement and health care providers to report annually deaths that are related to fentanyl consumption.

In addition, the bill creates an opioid settlement fund in the state treasury that consists of opioid litigation funds received by the state. Sen. Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, said the attorney general estimates North Dakota will receive about $30 million from opioid litigation settlements in the next biennium.

The bill designates $1.5 million of those funds to the Department of Health and Human Services to be used for expanding awareness of the fentanyl epidemic.

The bill advances to the House for consideration.