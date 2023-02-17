North Dakota is one step closer to instituting a price cap on insulin for public employees, but the legislation still faces a major hurdle.

The North Dakota Senate voted 38-6 Tuesday to pass Senate Bill 2140. The chamber approved the proposal last week, but senators had to vote on the bill again after budget writers evaluated it. The bill will move onto the House.

The original version of the bill brought by Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, would have capped the price of a 30-day supply of insulin at $25 for all North Dakotans on employer-sponsored fully funded insurance plans. Co-payments for related medical supplies, including blood glucose meters, insulin pen needles and syringes, also would have been capped at $25 per 30 days.

The Senate Human Services Committee amended the bipartisan bill so the $25 caps only apply to residents who are covered by the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS. State law requires legislators to run insurance mandates through a PERS trial before expanding the policies statewide.

About 60,000 current and retired public employees and their dependents are covered by PERS. A fiscal note estimates the bill would cost the state about $900,000 over the next two-year budget cycle, while cities, counties and school districts would see a $150,000 financial hit.

If the bill becomes law, PERS would be required to submit legislation for consideration in 2025 to extend the price cap to all insured North Dakotans who qualify. The proposed price cap for public employees would expire in July 2025 if lawmakers don’t extend it.

Bill proponents argue life-saving drugs shouldn’t be cost prohibitive, while insurance lobbyists contend the price cap would drive up medication prices and prevent pharmaceutical innovation.

The Senate narrowly killed a similar proposal in 2021. The bill could be heading for another defeat this year in the House, which has already signaled it opposes insurance mandates. Representatives flunked legislation last week to expand PERS coverage for fertility treatment.

The average manufacturer price of insulin in the U.S. was about 10 times higher than in other developed countries as of 2018, according to a 2020 report prepared by nonprofit think tank RAND Corporation.

In response to the high prices, nearly two dozen states have established insulin price caps in just the last three years.