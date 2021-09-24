North Dakota seeks to maintain single area code, free up unused phone numbers

“That is pushing toward exhaustion,” he said.

North Dakota plans to join the FCC case started by the states in New England. All are rural states with just one area code.

They want the federal government to lift the 1,000-number minimum in each block so that fewer numbers could be assigned to a service area. Some phone companies have indicated a willingness to turn back unused phone numbers, and millions of numbers are tied up under existing rules, Christmann said.

“This provides a chance for these three states with a goal of preserving a single area code to show this will work,” he said.

If the FCC is amenable to the idea and the process works smoothly in the states that petitioned for the change, the federal government could potentially lift the limit for all states, he said. That might allow the rest of the United States to preserve 10-digit dialing well into the future, according to Christmann. The nation as a whole could run out of 10-digit phone numbers within the next couple of decades, he said.

This is the second time in recent years the PSC has taken action to preserve seven-digit dialing.