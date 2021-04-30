North Dakota’s longtime state veterinarian to retire

Longtime North Dakota State Veterinarian Susan Keller plans to retire at the end of June.

Keller, who heads the state Agriculture Department's Animal Health Division, has filled the role for nearly two decades.

“While serving two agriculture commissioners and many State Board of Animal Health members, I tried to remember to treat people as I’d want to be treated, because regulations must apply to everyone,” she said in a statement. “Warnings are given when mistakes happen, but regulations are needed to remind and motivate people to do what needs to be done, which ultimately helps protect all animals and producers’ livelihoods in North Dakota.”

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said a search is underway for Keller's successor.

“Dr. Keller’s absence will definitely be felt both in the department and throughout the agriculture and animal health sectors in North Dakota,” he said. “She has been key in monitoring, managing and controlling contagious animal health diseases in the state. Her commitment to and comprehensive knowledge of the industry are valuable assets that will be difficult to replace.”