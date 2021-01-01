North Dakota’s Department of Human Services offers parenting resources

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is reminding residents that help is available for parents who have children disrupted or stressed by the pandemic.
Parents Lead offers tips and resources on how parents can support children and be a model for perseverance.
“We are all being impacted by COVID-19 and this shared experience is something that connects us all,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the department’s Behavioral Health Division. “What our children remember isn’t predetermined, and we can help them form positive memories while also learning how to cope with disappointment.”
For more information, go to http://www.parentslead.org/COVID-19.