North Dakota resident deaths jumped 20% in 2020; potentially deadliest year for state

North Dakota last fall experienced the worst rate in the U.S. of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and topped the country for deaths per capita, according to the Associated Press, citing Johns Hopkins data.

The state logged 1,349 coronavirus-related deaths last year, 89% of which occurred in the last four months of the calendar. The state's first death was in March. The state tally includes the people who died due to COVID-19, and also people who died from another cause but who had COVID-19 at the time, along with deaths of people who were presumed positive but who hadn't been tested.

The fall surge taxed hospital capacity and stretched funeral directors thin, even raising concerns of burial space in winter.

Of the total 1,431 coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic, 82% have been of people ages 70 and older.

Gov. Doug Burgum last fall refuted a "troubling" and "incredibly disturbing" notion among some COVID-19 skeptics that "these people would have died anyway."

"It is a fact that all of us who are here on earth are going to die anyway, but in America in this day and age, if someone is in their 70s, they have a right to expect that they might live into their 80s or 90s," the governor said. "They have a right to expect that they are going to continue to have more time with their loved ones or watch their grandchildren grow up."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

