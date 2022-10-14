North Dakota Public Service Commission candidates to face off in November election

Two Public Service Commission seats will be decided in the general election. Incumbent Republican Julie Fedorchak will face off against Democrat Melanie Moniz for a six-year term. Incumbent Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, is running against Democrat Trygve Hammer for the remaining four years of the term.

The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention. The position carries an annual salary of $117,610.

Julie Fedorchak

Fedorchak, who has served on the commission for nearly a decade and chairs the three-member panel, is seeking another six-year term.

"I’m in a really great spot to make a significant impact now because I understand the issues. It’s a pretty technical job,” Fedorchak said. “It’s complicated to understand the utility industries and figure out the right balance for regulating them, keeping costs low, reliability high and making sure that the utilities are making the proper and necessary investments in their infrastructure without going overboard."

Affordability and reliability are two important priorities for Fedorchak as states transition into more renewable sources of energy.

“As the electricity system nationwide is converted from the traditional more fossil-fueled oriented fuels to renewable fuels and renewable power generation, that needs to be done at a pace that is supported by technology and doesn’t jeopardize reliability,” Fedorchak said. “It’s a pretty complicated endeavor. It’s not a plug-and-play system so you can’t plug a gas-powered generator and plug in a renewable power generator and have the same effect on the electric system. They function very differently. And so you have to make sure that this is done in a manner that is not going to jeopardize the reliability because we can’t live without power.”

Fedorchak said she also wants to focus on “thoughtful and orderly permitting” of the state’s energy infrastructure and work on enhancing the state’s pipeline reclamation program.

As a North Dakota utility rate regulator, Fedorchak noted that rate cases can take up to six months to a year. She strongly encourages public input when those cases come to life, adding “it helps us make better decisions when we know and have that kind of public input.”

Fedorchak noted that this era is a “pretty dynamic time in the utility industry,” especially with aging infrastructure.

“All of this costs money. And so, unfortunately, we are in a time where rates are rising and are probably going to continue to rise,” she said. “But with good information from the public, from other rate payers and from our staff tearing apart the companies’ cases and asking good questions, we will always do our best to ensure that the investments are prudent, needed and at a level that is necessary to keep the system reliable but also affordable and sustainable long-term for the people that are paying for it, using and counting on those services.”

Melanie Moniz

Moniz, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, said she decided to run for the PSC because "disenfranchised communities bear a disproportionate burden when decisions are made with only big industry in mind."

"I am running out of urgent necessity," Moniz said in an email interview. "It is critical that we have more leaders at the table who are going to put North Dakota, the people, and future generations first."

Moniz, of Halliday, cited her background in advocacy "on all levels of government" as preparing her for serving on the PSC. She did not elaborate on her background in advocacy. On candidate filing paperwork, she lists herself as an organizer for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition.

The PSC "must embrace a role in the climate solution," Moniz said, adding that the board should develop a strong plan to move forward.

Moniz advocates for greater diversity on the PSC, including office staff.

"It is critical that we build a commission that is reflective of our diverse state and ensure that the staff makeup includes dedicated units for issues around climate justice, income qualified programming, and energy equity initiatives," she said. "I also believe that we must focus on making the decision-making process more transparent for constituents. We cannot make decisions that impact the people of North Dakota without hearing from them and centering their voices. I would like to see the PSC move past their current lens and toward a people’s first approach."

Moniz believes she is an honest leader with the expertise needed to solve issues disenfranchised communities in the state are seeing, she said.

"I carry with me traditional Indigenous knowledge that is key to our collective future. I bring a bold fresh perspective to the table and my experience from poverty to the working class gives me what it takes to ensure the North Dakota Public Service Commission prioritizes the health and safety of all North Dakotans. It’s time for action, equity, and change if I’m elected into office I will bring all three," she said.

Trygve Hammer

Hammer, a military veteran and former oil field worker from Velva, decided to challenge Haugen-Hoffart to create change within state government.

“I want to be a voice that’s independent for North Dakotans and look out more for the North Dakota consumer ahead of industry and make sure that industry understands that they need to behave,” Hammer said.

Hammer enlisted in the Navy as a nuclear power machinist mate. He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduated with a chemistry degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He has served as a helicopter pilot and as a leadership instructor at the Naval Academy. Hammer joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 2001 and became an airline pilot. He was deployed to Iraq in 2003. He has also served as an assistant Marine attache and speechwriter at the U.S. Embassy in Rome and held other military and security jobs.

Hammer later taught science to grades 7-12. He has also worked as a workover rig floorhand in North Dakota's oil fields.

“I know my experience is kind of all over the place, but I have a lot of leadership experience," Hammer said.

One of the more pressing issues that Hammer sees with the PSC is the carbon dioxide pipeline proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions. He has concerns about the treatment of landowners and does not think the PSC should permit the pipeline if the company uses eminent domain.

Hammer also believes the PSC should be more strict on companies that have violations.

“Being appointed to the PSC by the governor doesn’t make you qualified for anything. As far as I’m concerned, it just means you’re another one of those people floating around in Doug Burgum’s orbit. And if I was on the PSC, I’d be the only person sitting on that board who’s not always asking, ‘What would Doug Burgum want?’” Hammer said.

Sheri Haugen-Hoffart

Haugen-Hoffart replaced Brian Kroshus on the PSC earlier this year after he became tax commissioner.

She previously worked as a human resource manager in the tax commissioner's office and served as first female board chair for both Central Power Electric Cooperative and Capital Electric.

Her past jobs have included deputy state treasurer, director of education in the North Dakota Securities Department, coordinator for the University of North Dakota's Division of Continuing Education in Bismarck and emergency service director for the Burleigh-Morton chapter of the American Red Cross. She is a Rugby native with a bachelor's degree from UND and a master's degree in management from the University of Mary.

“I believe with my background in the electrical industry along with my prior work experience in state government and just my resume, I was really able to hit the ground running in doing my job,” she said.

One of the items in her portfolio includes overseeing pipeline safety. Haugen-Hoffart said she’s proud that North Dakota received its highest rating – 99 out of 100 – with the pipeline safety program that was conducted this summer. Cybersecurity will continue to be another priority for Haugen-Hoffart.

“We want to serve the citizens of North Dakota to the best of our ability. So to be an advocate not only for the consumers but also to the environment,” she said. “I really want to be seen as a people’s commissioner, to be accessible, to be fair, to be consistent and know that I’m in this position to serve them and continue to protect our environment.”

Haugen-Hoffart said that her knowledge, skills and ability to do the job make her the “best candidate out there” and she hopes to continue to demonstrate that confidence to North Dakotans.

“I have the passion. I have the drive and as I said, I’m in it to win it. And I will do whatever it takes. I will work very hard to gain their trust… And once I have that trust, I, on my day-to-day, basis will demonstrate that trust that they invoked in me to be a great Public Service Commissioner.”