North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department awards Mandan Park District funding for Legion Park

The Mandan Park District has been awarded $72,000 by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department for improvements at Legion Park including a new accessible playground with comfort station/warming house upgrades.

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Fiscal Year 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund received 16 applications totaling $5,725,102 in project fund requests. The fund allocated approximately $850,000 to award through the U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service.

The LWCF Assessment Committee ranked, and the director of the NDPRD approved, eight of the 16 projects that will be allocated funding in 2023.

“The projects awarded this year really bring a lot of improvements to aging infrastructure while also providing more inclusivity and accessibility to their respective park amenities,” Char Langehaug, grants coordinator, explained. “These communities are making families and public gatherings a priority and it helps fulfill our mission when we can help connect people to places.”

The next round of applications is tentatively scheduled to open winter of 2023.

The applications will be administered through the online platform, Web Grants. For more information, go to www.parkrec.nd.gov or contact Char Langehaug, grants coordinator at 701-328-5357.