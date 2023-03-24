North Dakota oil production recovered in January, returning to a level above 1 million barrels a day, the Department of Mineral Resources said last week.

Production grew 11% in January to nearly 1.1 million barrels per day, the department said. The state's oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

In December, oil production fell 13%, a drop that was anticipated due to extreme winter weather. December was the first time the state’s production fell below 1 million barrels per day since April 2022.

Natural gas production increased 7% in January to an average of about 2.8 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures.

Producers had a natural gas capture rate of 95% in January, exceeding the state's 91% target.