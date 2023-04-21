North Dakota oil production increased 9% in February to an average of 1.16 million barrels per day, the Department of Mineral Resources said Monday.

Natural gas production increased 7% in February to about 3 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures. The state's oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

Producers had a 95% gas capture rate in December, exceeding the state's 91% target.

The state's drilling rig count has stalled in the mid-40s with a gradual increase expected over the next two years, Director Lynn Helms wrote in his monthly update. Forty-one rigs were operating as of Monday.