North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor seeks nominees

The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor is at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Nominations are being accepted for the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor's 2023 class.

The hall recognizes Native Americans who have excelled in representing their tribes and cultures. The program is a partnership of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and the State Historical Society Foundation.

Achievements are recognized in the categories of Arts and Culture, Athletics, Leadership, Legendary, and Military/Veterans. Up to two people per category are accepted into the Hall of Honor each year. Nominees can be living or in memoriam.

“This program brings great honor to Native historical and contemporary leaders for their significant contributions," Indian Affairs Commissioner Nathan Davis said. "These individuals are the inspiration for future generations.”

Nomination forms are available at https://www.indianaffairs.nd.gov/events-0/hall-honor, or by calling the Indian Affairs Commission at 701-328-2428. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. 

The hall is in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. 2022 inductees included Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox. 2021 inductees included legendary Sioux Chief Sitting Bull.

This year's honoring ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 7.

