North Dakota Missouri River acreage adjustment releases $120M

Millions of dollars have been paid to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators following the completion of the first part of a Missouri River acreage adjustment to delineate state and private mineral ownership.

North Dakota's five-member, governor-led Board of University and School Lands on Tuesday announced the release of about $120 million in "Part I" of the River Acreage Adjustment Project.

The project involves 508 state-issued oil and gas leases covering 39,500 mineral acres in two parts. Part I covers 463 leases east of U.S. Highway 85; Part II covers 45 leases west of Highway 85.

“We are pleased to reach this significant project milestone and that tens of millions of dollars have been injected back into the North Dakota economy through private mineral owners and oil and gas operators,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. “The Board appreciates the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands team for their diligent work and the North Dakota oil and gas industry for their collaboration, with completion of the full project expected by the end of this year.”

State Trust Lands Commissioner Joe Heringer told the Tribune about $50 million was released from escrow for private mineral owners, and $70 million was paid back to operators.

The state of North Dakota owns all minerals up to a boundary called the ordinary high water mark of navigable bodies of water, including the Missouri River, which was dammed in 1953, creating the reservoir of Lake Sakakawea. That boundary has drawn disputes and litigation over the years.

The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.