North Dakota long-term care facilities still grappling with staff shortages

North Dakota nursing and residential care facilities are in need of workers and having trouble filling the openings.

"It's the worst that we've ever seen it," North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said, noting that about 1,500 employees left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we had 16,188 individuals employed," Peterson told Prairie Public. "And now we're at 14,623. And we just haven't been able to recover the staff that we need."

The facilities are using contract staff to temporarily fill those positions, which Peterson said is expensive. And she said none of the pandemic-related requirements -- masking, testing and vaccination status -- have changed. That has driven some staff away.

"We're still as though we're in the throes of the pandemic," Peterson said. "It's becoming exhausting -- physically, mentally and emotionally -- for our staff. Thus, we continue to lose staff."

Facilities are out recruiting but there’s a lot of competition for employees. Over the past nine months, three facilities -- in Crosby, Mott and Wilton -- have closed.

"I don't know how long others can stay in operation," Peterson said. "You need staff to operate."

There are 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in North Dakota, caring for about 14,000 elderly and disabled people annually. Deaths of long-term care residents in the state during the pandemic surpassed 1,000 early this year.

Shelly Peterson

