The North Dakota Senate on Wednesday overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's Thursday veto of a bill addressing “patient choice” for health care services.
The state House of Representatives on Monday had voted unanimously to override Burgum's veto of House Bill 1416 by Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City. The Senate stomped the veto in a 36-11 vote; 32 yes votes were needed.
The bill is for “freedom of choice for health care services,” and will prohibit health insurers, including Medicaid, from excluding certain health care providers.
Burgum said the bill targets only one health insurance plan offered in North Dakota — Sanford Health Plan’s Focused Network — and will risk increasing costs for more than 13,000 people.
The bill also will likely invite legal challenges based on a North Dakota constitutional prohibition on “special legislation” targeting one specific business or entity, according to Burgum.
The governor suggested a joint legislative/executive branch task force with Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread “to build upon prior efforts and continue a comprehensive review of affordability, accessibility and quality of North Dakota’s health systems” during the 2023-24 interim, for recommendations for the 2025 Legislature.
The veto was Burgum's fifth of the session, and the second one overridden.
