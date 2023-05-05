If you are a banker or an electrician or a farmer or a parent or someone who likes to wager on sports — whoever you are, the 2023 North Dakota Legislature likely has affected your life in some way, by a little or a lot.

In no particular order of significance, here’s a sampling of what we mean.

If you’re a parent of a child in a private school, you won’t be receiving public tuition aid. Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed House Bill 1532, which would have created an education reimbursement program.

But if you have little ones, children’s diapers will now be exempted from the state sales tax with the signing of HB 1177.

If you drive on state roads, know that with the signing of Senate Bill 2362, motorists may now be pulled over solely for not wearing a seat belt.

And watch the booze while biking. HB 1506 declares that anyone riding a bicycle (or animal) on a roadway or public area while intoxicated to a significant degree will be assessed a fee of $200.

If you enjoy sports betting, you will need to travel to one of the state’s Indian reservations or to another state. The Senate killed House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would have created a ballot measure allowing the voters of North Dakota to legalize sports betting.

If you’re a farmer, you may soon start a corporate operation. HB 1371, which would legalize some forms of corporate farming, passed both chambers and was signed by the governor.

If you own a child care center, you will not be receiving reimbursements from the state. The House killed SB 2301, which would have created a child care stabilization program to reimburse licensed child care facilities based on the number of children in their care.

If you’re a parent with limited income, you will not be receiving a 5-10% increase through the child care assistance program. The House killed SB 2190.

If you’re a curler, you can brag that yours is the official state sport of North Dakota.

If you’re a North Dakotan living with Type I diabetes, you may pay less for life-saving insulin. SB 2140, signed by the governor, caps the price of a 30-day supply of insulin at $25 for those covered by the North Dakota Employees Retirement Program.

If you’re a small school district superintendent, you will not have to worry about being forced to consolidate with other districts. The House killed HB 1251, which would have forced smaller school districts to jointly employ a superintendent.

If you’re a county or state mutual insurance company, you will still have to publish abstracts in your local paper. The House killed SB 2143, which would have slashed this requirement.

If you’re a tribal government, you now are eligible to participate in the Department of Water Resources' “Cost-Share” program. HB 1385 allows tribal governments to make contracts with the state water commission.

Also, if you’re an enrolled member of a tribal nation, your family may benefit from legislation aimed at clarifying rules of the federal Indian Child Welfare Act in state law.

If you’re a librarian, you may want to check what materials you have within your library. HB 1205 aims to prohibit “obscene” content from being available in children’s sections in public libraries.

Sorry speed racers: A bill to increase the interstate speed limit to 80 mph failed, the fourth session in a row.

If you like a good cigar, with the passage of HB 1229, businesses are now allowed to build indoor cigar lounges, provided that they meet certain requirements.

If you are a full-time firefighter or law enforcement officer of more than five years, the passage of HB 1279 has expanded your worker compensation to cover several cardiac events.

If you are a barefoot water skier 16 or older, you are now able to wear a wetsuit specifically designed for barefoot skiing and flotation and leave the life preserver in the boat.

If you are a hunter, the signing of HB 1233 now allows for 11, 12, and 13-year-olds to participate in the regular hunting season if accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other authorized person.

If you are a local government official worried about a busted snow removal budget, SB 2183 provides $20 million in emergency grants to help cover extraordinary snow removal costs.

If you are an active duty Guard or Reserve service member, your income tax rate is now 0%. Thank you for your service!

Concerned about your children spending time on the ever-expanding internet these days? The passage of HB 1398 now requires cybersecurity education for all K-12 students. North Dakota is the first state to adopt cybersecurity and computer science standards for all grades.

If you’re thinking of starting a business in agriculture, HB 1276 will provide support for new or expanding businesses that depend on farming, ranching, and ag processing with $25 million in grants.