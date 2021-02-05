North Dakota lawmakers weigh gas tax hike

“The question isn’t if we will fix the bridges and roads over the next 10 years, but who pays for it,” she said. “It should be a hybrid plan.”

Later in the day as the committee debated the bill, Steiner said she thought raising the proposed tax increase even further could result in opposition from some groups that were on board with a smaller increase. Nevertheless, she said she'd support a 6 cent per gallon jump.

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, pushed for the higher increase, saying it was needed to account for inflation and higher construction prices.

"Every year you let this go by, the costs continue to rise and you can get less and less with materials," he said. "If you don't do it now and keep kicking it down and spreading it out, we're going to lose that much more purchasing power in the next few years."

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, opposed the bill, calling it a "Band-Aid" that "doesn't give us any reform of the system" because the proposed increase is a static number. He suggested changes in the tax going forward be based off the price of fuel.