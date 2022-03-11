North Dakota lawmakers react to ban on Russian oil imports, urge more domestic production

The three Republican members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation were among numerous lawmakers pushing for the United States to stop imports of Russian oil -- and they got their wish Tuesday.

But the lawmakers, along with Gov. Doug Burgum, say the Biden administration needs to do more to increase domestic oil production.

Their comments come as President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that he would ban energy imports from Russia amid that country’s war against Ukraine.

“This action is a necessary step for the world,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “Vladimir Putin’s war chest is dependent on revenue that comes from selling energy -- some of it to Americans when we have more than enough oil and gas for ourselves and most of the rest of the world.”

He added that “this move is not an opportunity for the Biden administration to turn to other despots and dictators for help” while domestic energy production could be further tapped.

Biden officials met with representatives of Venezuela over the weekend to discuss the possibility of easing U.S. sanctions on oil from that country. News reports say the administration is considering a visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The United States should not respond to shocks in the global energy market by increasing reliance on foreign countries, we should be championing energy production at home,” reads a letter to Biden signed by Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

Armstrong and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, on Monday invited Biden to visit the Bakken oil patch of western North Dakota and the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico “to see firsthand the essential work that happens every day in domestic oil fields.” Burgum also sent an invitation to Biden.

North Dakota produces 1.1 million barrels of oil per day. The United States imported 672,000 barrels of oil and other petroleum products per day from Russia in 2021.

Sen. John Hoeven called Biden's import ban "an important step to help increase pressure on the Putin regime, but it's not enough."

"We need to work with our allies to ensure Russia can’t sell its oil elsewhere, and most importantly, the Biden administration needs to take the handcuffs off our ability to produce energy here at home and unlock America’s abundant and affordable oil, gas and coal resources," he said.

Burgum echoed members of the congressional delegation in a statement Tuesday, adding that "American energy powerhouses like North Dakota stand ready to restore energy independence in the United States, because energy security, national security and global stability are one and the same.”

The North Dakota lawmakers have introduced or endorsed federal legislation in recent days related to the crisis. Among their goals is to get the Biden administration to resume oil leasing on federal lands.

The federal leasing program has paused -- first because of an executive order from Biden last year and, more recently, in the wake of a court order blocking the administration from using calculations it had made of the social costs of greenhouse gases. Those calculations are part of its environmental analysis in lease sales.

Biden addressed oil drilling on federal lands when he announced the import ban Tuesday, saying, “It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production.”

He added that 90% of onshore oil drilling occurs on nonfederal land, and that energy companies are sitting on 9,000 permits they have already secured to drill on federal land.

“Let me be clear. They are not using them for production now,” he said. “That is their decision.”

Drilling for oil on federal land requires that energy companies secure a lease that gives them the right to develop the minerals, and later a permit that allows them to drill. The permitting process remains active even as leasing has stalled.

Biden acknowledged that his decision to stop Russian oil imports would lead to higher gasoline prices. He said transforming the American economy so that residents drive more electric vehicles powered by clean energy, and establishing tax credits for winterizing homes will help the nation become energy independent.

“If we do what we can, it means no one will have to worry about the price at the gas pump in the future,” he said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

