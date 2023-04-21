It's been 90 years since North Dakota's government featured an agency dedicated to the recruitment and assistance of foreign workers. A proposal approved by lawmakers would see a state-run immigration office reestablished.

Both chambers of the state Legislature approved Senate Bill 2142, which would create a workforce-focused immigration office within the Department of Commerce. The bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, will go to Gov. Doug Burgum. A spokesman for the Republican governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two employees within the immigration office would be charged with:

Developing a statewide strategy to help businesses recruit and retain foreign labor.

Creating a pilot program to support businesses pursuing or employing legal immigrants.

Advising policymakers on immigrant integration and foreign labor issues.

The office also would be permitted to contract with other state agencies and private organizations to facilitate the arrival and integration of immigrant workers. The agency would not be allowed to provide legal advice to immigrants or to businesses seeking foreign workers.

Creating the two positions within the immigration office would cost $485,000 over the next two-year budget cycle.

Mathern’s proposal also would require the Commerce Department to conduct a study determining North Dakota's immigration opportunities and the immigration office's goals before the 2025 legislative session.

Proponents of the bipartisan legislation say the state needs immigrant workers to fill workforce gaps and that providing small business owners with a public resource could facilitate more inmigration.

A recent report suggests more than 17,000 jobs are open in North Dakota, but officials suspect thousands more positions are vacant but not posted by employers.

A public immigration office existed in North Dakota and its territorial predecessor, but state lawmakers terminated the post in 1933.

The elimination of the office coincided with the beginning of a gradual decline in North Dakota’s population, which continued until the Bakken oil boom in the late 2000s.