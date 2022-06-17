North Dakota landowners have until July 1 to post electronically

North Dakota landowners have until July 1 to post their land electronically for the 2022-23 hunting season.

Landowners can go to My Account on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The website has instructions and frequently asked questions for landowners and hunters.

Thousands of landowners last year posted nearly 4 million acres of private land electronically through the first system of its kind in the nation.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for electronic posting that also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through digital and print maps, at gf.nd.gov/hunting/private-lands#id-posted.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.