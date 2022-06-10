North Dakota K-12 chief announces upgraded sign-on system for online learning

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler on Monday announced free, upgraded software for students, teachers and families to access online learning tools.

The ClassLink system uses a single-user identification and password on any device from a school desktop computer to a students' smartphone app or tablet, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Many students use multiple usernames and passwords in different classes for separate software programs, often written on paper, which poses a security risk.

“This will make it easier, faster, more convenient, and more secure for students and their families to use classroom technology,” Baesler said in a statement. “This will mean less stress and wasted time for students and their teachers in the classroom and at home.”

North Dakota school districts will have free access to the software, covered by a $90,000 grant to the state Information Technology Department derived from federal coronavirus aid.

ClassLink allows school administrators to ensure students' identities and to what online materials they should have access. Families also can check their students' progress, including grades and homework.

School districts including Dickinson, Jamestown and Williston already use ClassLink.

