North Dakota issues quarantine on aquarium moss balls; violators could face jail, fines

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has imposed a quarantine on moss balls used in fish aquariums to prevent the spread of invasive zebra mussels in the state.

That means anyone who unlawfully obtains them could face a year in jail along with criminal and civil fines totaling $8,000, according to state law.

"The order applies to anyone that would purchase moss balls or other infested aquatic plants from outside of the state -- whether commercially or from an online platform," department spokeswoman Michelle Mielke told the Tribune, though she added that penalties will be reserved for egregious violations.

"We will prioritize education over enforcement," she said.

Moss balls are popular with pet fish owners because they create oxygen in tanks and absorb pollutants. But infested moss balls from the Ukraine have been found in numerous states, including at pet stores in Bismarck and Fargo.