North Dakota Indian Affairs official recovering from bypass

North Dakota Indian Affairs official recovering from bypass

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis is recovering from a heart bypass and hopes to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Davis told the Tribune on Monday that he had the procedure scheduled a couple of months ago. Tests had shown a blockage, but last week the operation was moved up after it was "more than expected," he said.

Davis, 51, said he received great care from Sanford Health, was in recovery and "hopefully will be discharged soon."

"I work out every other day, lift, jog, run, play softball, avid hunter. Just have bad genes," he said.

Davis is a member of the governor's Cabinet. He was first appointed to the position in 2009 by then-Gov. John Hoeven. He also served on the Mandan City Commission from 2016 to 2020.

Scott Davis

Davis

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

