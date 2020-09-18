North Dakota Indian Affairs official recovering from bypass

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis is recovering from a heart bypass and hopes to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Davis told the Tribune on Monday that he had the procedure scheduled a couple of months ago. Tests had shown a blockage, but last week the operation was moved up after it was "more than expected," he said.

Davis, 51, said he received great care from Sanford Health, was in recovery and "hopefully will be discharged soon."

"I work out every other day, lift, jog, run, play softball, avid hunter. Just have bad genes," he said.

Davis is a member of the governor's Cabinet. He was first appointed to the position in 2009 by then-Gov. John Hoeven. He also served on the Mandan City Commission from 2016 to 2020.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.