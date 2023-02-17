Several bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccinations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives on Tuesday and moved to the Senate.

House Bill 1200, introduced by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, passed in a 78-13 vote. The bill would ban colleges and universities from requiring or promoting COVID-19 shots for students, specifically exclude COVID-19 vaccines from the state's school immunization requirements, and extend the state's COVID-19 "vaccine passport" ban for another two years.

The "vaccine passport" ban prohibits state and local governments and businesses from requiring vaccination documents for access, funds or services. The ban passed in 2021 includes numerous exemptions for entities such as prisons, public health units and health care providers, among others.

House Bill 1207, brought by Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City, passed 86-5. The bill would require Health and Human Services to publish online data of "vaccine adverse events." The department may use the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data.

The system is for reporting possible side effects of vaccinations so federal health officials can detect possible problems with vaccines. Anyone can make reports to the system.

Hoverson's House Bill 1502 passed 87-4. The bill would prohibit hospitals from denying care to a patient based on his or her COVID-19 vaccination status.

Hoverson's House Bill 1406 failed 32-59. The bill would have required the state Department of Health and Human Services to cover the costs of a person's treatment and diagnostics if they suffered "any physical injury due to receiving" a messenger RNA or COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 shots are mRNA vaccines. Supplies of other COVID-19 vaccines by Novavax and Janssen are expiring, and the federal government isn't purchasing additional doses, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

The CDC says mRNA vaccines use messenger RNA created in a lab to teach cells how to make a protein that triggers a body's immune system to produce antibodies protecting people from getting sick from a germ.

House Bill 1505, brought by Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, failed 31-60. The bill would have banned and criminalized all vaccination requirements with a misdemeanor charge.

The bill is similar to a 1919 law repealed in 1975 and replaced with school immunization requirements for several diseases.

At the end of 2022 nearly 70% of North Dakota adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at about 63%, according to federal data. That compared with 64% and 57%, respectively, at the end of 2021. North Dakota still lags behind the national rates.

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been administered in North Dakota.

The House had little to no debate on the bills.