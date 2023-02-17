Owners of property leased to the state and of property management companies contracted with the state would be disclosed under a bill the North Dakota House of Representatives passed Monday.

House Bill 1288, introduced by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, passed in an 87-3 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would require state leases and rental agreements to list owners with an interest of 10% or more in the leased property, as well as owners of state-contracted property management companies with an interest of 10% of more.

Such information would be available from the state Office of Management and Budget's Facility Management Division.

Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, said the bill is "a good expansion of transparency to the public on who is in the LLC companies that are leasing their buildings to the state."

The bill follows an interim legislative study on leasing as well as new Attorney General Drew Wrigley's disclosure last June of a $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under his late predecessor, Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January 2022 at age 68 due to cardiac arrest.

An investigative report prepared for lawmakers by State Auditor Josh Gallion last fall noted Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, as a co-owner of the attorney general’s leased building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck. Dockter also co-owns Parkway Property Management, which upgraded the building for the attorney general.

Dockter was Stenehjem's campaign treasurer in 2016 and 2018. The lawmaker has said he and Stenehejm were friends, "but it didn't have anything to do with" the building.

Roers Jones has said her bill seeks transparency and “is not specifically directed at one episode or issue.”

The bill passed with no debate. Dockter was absent from the vote.

The 2021 Legislature arranged for the interim Government Administration Committee to research state-leased property and whether any restrictions or prohibitions should be imposed on state officials and lawmakers who lease to state government. That included reviewing a list of state agency space needs and leases, including lessors. Some corporations didn’t provide or refused to provide names of their owners.

The study unfolded before Dockter’s ownership in the attorney general’s building was made public. The committee did not recommend any related legislation to the 2023 Legislature.