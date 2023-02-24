Several proposals to cut income taxes in North Dakota have vaulted over their first major obstacle, setting them on a collision course with proposed property tax relief.

More than 80% of the Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to approve:

House Bill 1118, which would give state residents tax credits worth $800 per person or $1,600 per couple and establish a 1.99% flat tax rate for all taxable income not covered by the credits. The proposal sponsored by Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, would save taxpayers and cost the state about $383 million over the next two-year budget cycle.

House Bill 1158, which would eliminate personal income tax for single filers making $44,725 or less and for married filers making $74,750 or less. Higher earners would pay a flat tax of 1.5%. The proposal sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, would save taxpayers and cost the state an estimated $566 million over the next budget cycle.

Headland’s House Bill 1425, which would put the state on a long-term path to income tax elimination by incrementally reducing income tax rates when state revenues are rolling in at a higher level than expected.

The bills will contend with two proposals approved by the Senate last week to reduce property taxes. The chambers will exchange passed legislation next month.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and several influential lawmakers have argued slashing income taxes would have a greater impact and attract more workers than reducing property taxes. Legislative leaders have begun discussing the possibility of passing a mix of income and property tax cuts.

The House’s small Democratic minority opposed the proposed income tax reductions on Tuesday, arguing that House Bills 1118 and 1158 would primarily benefit rich earners while depriving the state of much-needed revenue.

Rep. Zac Ista, D-Grand Forks, said setting a flat income tax would hinder the state’s ability to pay for roads, schools and other public services, especially during downturns in the oil market.

Ista said House Bill 1158 is “massively tipped in favor of the wealthiest taxpayers while working class and middle class North Dakotans see only modest tax savings.”

Earners with incomes north of $491,000 would see about a third of the total financial benefit provided by Headland’s legislation, according to estimates from the state’s tax office. Nonresidents who earn income in North Dakota would see close to $40 million a year in tax reductions under the plan.

Headland said the highest earners should see the greatest benefit from a tax cut because they pay the most in taxes under the current code.

People are leaving high-tax states such as California and New Jersey “in droves” for friendlier tax environments in Arizona, Texas and Florida, Headland said. Establishing a flat income tax would bring businesses, jobs and people to North Dakota, he added.

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said the current progressive income tax, which charges a higher rate as income increases, amounts to “penalizing people for achievement.” Poor people don’t provide jobs, and a tax cut for the wealthy promotes job growth, Ruby said.

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, said the state’s strong financial position gives lawmakers an opportunity to pass the benefits onto the taxpayers.

“We’ve had revenues continue to grow,” Dockter said. “Our job is to make the government function, but then the excess should go back to the citizens.”