 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Dakota Help for Homeowners launches

  • 0

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced help for homeowners struggling financially and at risk of housing instability because of past-due mortgage payments, utilities or other housing-related costs.

“Our goal is to support housing stability and sustain homeownership for North Dakotans who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic,” Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.

The ND Help for Homeowners program anticipates assisting homeowners who lost income due to underlying health conditions, long-term COVID-19 complications, unemployment or reduced work hours including lost self-employment income, and other financial hardships. Households that own and occupy their single-family home, duplex, condominium or manufactured home and who meet Treasury Department and state program criteria may qualify.

Homeowners can get more information or apply online at https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nd-help-homeowners. People also can call the ND Homeowner Assistance Fund team at 701-328-1907 or 711 (TTY) and ask to speak to a homeowner assistance specialist.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges. Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and many signatures came from residents of other states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News