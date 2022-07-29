North Dakota Help for Homeowners launches

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced help for homeowners struggling financially and at risk of housing instability because of past-due mortgage payments, utilities or other housing-related costs.
“Our goal is to support housing stability and sustain homeownership for North Dakotans who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic,” Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.
The ND Help for Homeowners program anticipates assisting homeowners who lost income due to underlying health conditions, long-term COVID-19 complications, unemployment or reduced work hours including lost self-employment income, and other financial hardships. Households that own and occupy their single-family home, duplex, condominium or manufactured home and who meet Treasury Department and state program criteria may qualify.
Homeowners can get more information or apply online at https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nd-help-homeowners. People also can call the ND Homeowner Assistance Fund team at 701-328-1907 or 711 (TTY) and ask to speak to a homeowner assistance specialist.