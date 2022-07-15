North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup set this weekend; Montana team hopes to repeat

Ken Schmidt doesn't view recent motor problems on his boat as a bad omen for the 2022 North Dakota Governor's Walleye Cup on Lake Sakakawea.

The defending champ knows there are many more hurdles that he and fishing partner Mark Jones will need to overcome this weekend to become a three-time winner of the 47-year-old tournament.

"It's just one of many things that could go wrong," Schmidt said of the "messed-up water pump" that he thinks is now fixed. "You never know."

Schmidt, 47, of Glasgow, Montana, and Jones, 58, of Billings, Montana, won the tournament in 2014 with a weight of 32.51 pounds and in 2021 with a weight of 40.44 pounds. The tournament hasn't seen a back-to-back winner since the late Joe Schneider of Bismarck and his son, Terry, won the first two events in the mid-1970s.

Schmidt joked that he has "zero" confidence in repeating, especially given that he and Jones have to once again beat out 259 other teams.

"I can't believe we won it twice in seven years," he said. "That's an amazing feat. There are so many good anglers out there. (Repeating) is tough to even think about. If you can get into the Top 30, that's an accomplishment in my opinion."

The Bismarck duo of Ricky Schumacher and Kerry Wentz won the 2019 tournament. When they tried to repeat last year -- the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic -- they finished 110th. They're back in the field again this year. The 2021 runner-up team of Jeff Enzminger, of Bismarck, and Gary Cayko, of Mandan, also is back.

The Governor's Cup is generally considered the most prestigious fishing trophy in the state. The tournament is based out of Garrison and nearby Fort Stevenson State Park, with daily weigh-ins Friday and Saturday at Garrison City Park. The majority of anglers who compete are from North Dakota or surrounding states, though about a dozen states are typically represented.

The tournament pays down to 42nd place, with a top prize of $15,000.

The event also features inductions into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame. Kyle Agre of Fargo is this year's honoree. He is a longtime member of FM Walleyes Unlimited, youth education coordinator and director of the Devils Lake Angler Young Angler Tournament, and founder and president of the Lake Agassiz High School Fishing League.

Mussel dogs

New this year will be zebra mussel-sniffing dogs.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife wardens who will employ their professionally trained K-9s to detect the presence of any invasive zebra mussels on boats being launched in the tournament.

Zebra mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes, and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight. They've been documented in eastern North Dakota but not in the west, and state fisheries officials are working to keep it that way.

"By taking proactive measures we can prevent the introduction of zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species into Lake Sakakawea,” said Ben Holen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.

Tournament Chairwoman Joyce Pfliger called the addition of the dogs "fantastic."

“Hopefully, with bringing these dogs to North Dakota, it will open up the possibility of having ANS dogs here permanently," she said, using the acronym for aquatic nuisance species.

A different lake

A wet spring means Lake Sakakawea is higher than it was during last summer's drought.

"The lake has come up some, and we are happy about that," Pfliger said. "I think the fishing will be good, and the fish are so healthy."

Schmidt has fished the tournament for 15 years, eight of them with Jones. He said the different lake characteristics won't change the fishing tactics they use.

"Every year you have to relocate the fish," he said. "I don't think there's any year where we've fished in the same spot ... we just start over every year."

Luck also plays a role.

Last year, "We just found the right quality fish," Schmidt said. "When we got the bites, we made them count. We weren't catching a ton of fish, but the ones we were getting were nice.

"We don't like to sit on a spot where you get one good fish and that's it. We like to find where you're getting numbers of quality fish," he said. "You might not get the biggest fish of the tournament, but if you can get good quality and be consistent for two days, that's usually the key to being successful."