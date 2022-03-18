North Dakota governor seeks next band and chorus

Gov. Doug Burgum is looking for music groups to apply to be his official state Band/Orchestra Program and Choral Program for the next year.

North Dakota school, community and church bands, orchestras and choirs can apply at bit.ly/3tVnslZ. The deadline is 5 p.m. April 7.

Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum will select the designees from the applicants based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement.

The governor may invite the groups to perform at state functions, such as the State of the State address.

The designees will be announced in mid-April and may be invited to perform in mid-May 2022 at the state Capitol and at events throughout the 2022-23 school year.

The 2021-22 designees were the Bismarck Legacy High School Wind Ensemble and the Larimore High School Senior Choir.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

