North Dakota governor names new tax commissioner

Gov. Doug Burgum's appointment of Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus as the next state tax commissioner means the governor will fill another elected office now set for the ballot next year.

Burgum on Tuesday announced Kroshus will succeed Republican Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned effective Jan. 3 following an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel on Nov. 15. He was held in jail for detoxification, and was never under arrest.

Burgum cited Kroshus' background with business management and the public and private sectors, as well as his experience and abilities working with the Legislature, tribal nations and consumers.

His past electoral success "also was a consideration," Burgum said.

"Across all of that, Brian rose to the top," the governor said.

New role

Burgum said his office compiled names of 10 candidates "all interested and qualified" for tax commissioner, "took that discussion down, I would say, informally," narrowed down the names to the most qualified and "had more in-depth discussions with them, all the things that you would take into consideration," such as private sector and business management experience.

Burgum said he "gave Brian a call" about the vacancy.

Kroshus, a Republican, said his top priorities will be "treating taxpayers with fairness, transparency and efficiency with excellent customer service."

"We'll continue to work across state government and with our tribal partners and private sector partners to create a stable tax and regulatory environment that will support economic growth and prosperity for all," Kroshus told reporters, appearing with Burgum at a news conference.

He left his role as publisher of The Bismarck Tribune in 2015 to run for state auditor, but he did not receive the Republican nod. Burgum appointed Kroshus to the PSC in 2017 to fill a vacancy, and he was elected in 2018 to finish out the two remaining years in his predecessor’s term. He was reelected last year for a six-year term.

He chaired the PSC for two years beginning in 2019.

Kroshus will begin as tax commissioner on Jan. 4 and will complete Rauschenberger’s term that expires Dec. 31, 2022.

He said he intends to run next year for the job, with a formal announcement to come. His initial goals are education, outreach and tribal engagement.

Burgum said Rauschenberger has "pledged his full commitment to support the transition."

PSC seat

Kroshus' appointment opens up a position on the three-member Public Service Commission. The seat will be on the ballot next year for the four years remaining on the term.

Burgum said his office will work on an appointment to the seat throughout January. He invites interested people to reach out.

Kroshus' portfolio at the PSC includes electric and gas utility regulation, pipeline safety and damage prevention, and weights and measures. He is the lead commissioner handling utility rate cases.

PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said she and Commissioner Randy Christmann will temporarily split up Kroshus' portfolio and reassign the duties to the future third commissioner.

She said a vacancy is not unprecedented, and the transition's timing works well with the panel's workload clearing at the end of the calendar year.

She expects all the cases Kroshus has heard will have been decided by the time he leaves the board.

The PSC's next meeting is Wednesday. Fedorchak said she and Christmann are able to proceed as a quorum after Kroshus leaves.

She expects them to conduct at least one meeting as a two-member panel.

The annual salary of the public service commissioners is $115,304. The panel regulates everything from the energy industry to telecommunications to railroads.

Tax Office

The state Tax Office collects more than 90% of general fund revenue. The office has a two-year budget of $64.4 million and is authorized for 118 full-time employees.

The governor said Kroshus will oversee the rollout of $211 million of two-year income tax relief passed by the Legislature last month during its special session.

The tax commissioner’s annual salary is $121,814. The position’s duties also include sitting on the state Board of Equalization and the advisory board for the Legacy Fund, North Dakota’s $8.6 billion oil tax savings.

The position has been a springboard to higher office in years past. Former U.S. Sens. Kent Conrad, Byron Dorgan and Heidi Heitkamp, all D-N.D., were former tax commissioners.

Rauschenberger was appointed tax commissioner in 2014, and he won election later that year and in 2018.

He has been involved in several alcohol-related incidents during his time in office, including pleading guilty in 2017 to drunken driving. He was taken to detox for his own safety twice in recent months -- after an incident in downtown Bismarck in August in which police say he was passed out behind the wheel of his car, and after the November incident in which an officer found him passed out in a hotel room that wasn't his. He has been open about his efforts to seek recovery.

Rauschenberger declined an interview last month to discuss his plans for his remaining time in office.

Kroshus' appointment is the third time in Burgum's tenure that he has filled a state elected office upon a vacancy. The governor appointed Kroshus to the PSC in 2017, and named Justice Jon Jensen to the Supreme Court later that year.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.