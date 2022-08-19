North Dakota getting more money, flexibility for electric vehicle charging stations

A $1.44 million federal grant will enable North Dakota to install additional electric vehicle charging stations and give the state more flexibility in where they're placed.

The specific sites are still being determined but are likely to be away from the two interstate corridors in North Dakota.

The state Department of Transportation applied for the grant in August 2021, according to Deputy Director for Planning Jen Turnbow. That was before the state was awarded $25.9 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program in June. That funding was through the federal infrastructure bill that Congress passed last fall.

That program requires fast-charging stations to be installed along Interstates 94 and 29. The $1.44 million “may allow more flexibility in electric vehicle charging locations across the state rather than the first priority," Turnbow said.

North Dakota will receive the $25.9 million through fiscal year 2026. The first phase will build chargers no more than 50 miles apart and less than a mile off exits along the interstates.

“It is hard to place a number on how many charging stations we will be able to install, for there are many different factors that will impact the amount it will cost to install chargers at any given location,” DOT spokesman David Finley said.

The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan that North Dakota was required to create to get the $25.9 million is at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/lrtp/evplan.htm.

The state is getting the $1.44 million through the Federal Highway Administration's Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grant program, which aims to help install 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by 2030.

Federal officials in announcing the grant said it is to help install "additional charging stations to fill in gaps and reduce EV owner range anxiety."