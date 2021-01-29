North Dakota getting millions more for health care

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal money to help with the coronavirus pandemic response, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.

Funding includes about $44 million to support testing, and nearly $7 million to boost vaccinations.

The state Department of Human Services, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa also are receiving a total of more than $4.4 million in grants through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The money will be used to provide recovery support for children and adults impacted by the pandemic.

